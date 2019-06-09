Air strikes in Kashmir not Pakistan: Sharad Pawar

Stating that the surgical strikes carried out by the Air Force against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) training camps actually took place in Kashmir and not in Pakistan, veteran Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Sunday lambasted the Prime Minister’s oft-reiterated assertion of “entering the enemy’s home and killing him”.

Addressing people and party workers in a live chat on Facebook, Mr. Pawar further accused Mr. Modi and the BJP of indulging in opportunistic politics for petty electoral gain, and for “threatening the country’s social harmony”.

“It made a great impression on the people, especially the youth, when they perceived Mr. Modi talking tough on Pakistan after the Pulwama terror strike... However, people do not know what’s going on in the Line of Control (LoC) and have no access to information on the exact situation there. So, after the PM’s triumphal announcement of the Balakot air strikes, the public thought some action had been taken against Pakistan whereas the strikes took place in Kashmir,” said the NCP chief.

The NCP chief highlighted the BJP’s superior use of social media to reach out to the electorate. “For the past years, the BJP led by Mr. Modi made several attractive promises... But whether they have delivered on them or not, the BJP has certainly ‘marketed’ their promises better than us,” Mr. Pawar said, urging party workers to “market” their work better to the public ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly poll.