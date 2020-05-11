Air-India flight brings 178 Indian nationals back from Dubai

An Air-India Express flight carrying 178 Indian nationals, including five children and an infant, stranded in Dubai landed at the international airport here late Monday.
Another similar flight had brought to Kochi 179 Indian nationals, including two infants, from Kuala Lumpur on Sunday as part of the “Vande Bharat” mission of the government of India, an airport spokesman said.
The country has started repatriation of its citizens stranded in various countries, especially expatriates from Kerala in Gulf countries, since last Friday and around 1,900 people have so far arrived in the state by air and sea.
