Air connectivity to Kashmir restored; Srinagar-Jammu NH remains shut

January 31, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - Srinagar

“The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, however, remains closed due to snow accumulation and landslides at several places along the stretch,” the officials said.

A man paddles his bicycle through a snow-clad road amid snowfall, in Pulwama district, on January 30. | Photo Credit: ANI

“Air traffic to Kashmir was restored on January 31, a day after snowfall snapped connectivity to the Valley,” officials said.

Air connectivity to- and from the Valley was restored on Tuesday morning after the weather improved. “Flight operations resumed as the weather stayed dry and the visibility improved,” they said.

Moderate to heavy snowfall on Monday, the final day of 'Chilla-i-Kalan' — the harshest winter period in the region — disrupted daily life in Kashmir.

The snowfall continued across Kashmir till late evening. Some areas, especially in the higher reaches, received snow during the night as well. The Met Department has predicted cloudy weather till Wednesday, after which it is likely to remain mostly dry till Saturday. There is a chance of light rain/snow at isolated places on Sunday.

The minimum temperature improved at some places in the Valley, including Srinagar where it settled at zero degrees. Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg was at minus 8.4 degrees.

While 'Chillai-Kalan' — the 40-day harshest winter period when the chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent — began on December 21 and ended on January 30, the cold wave continues in the valley. It is followed by a 20-day 'Chillai Khurd' and a 10-day-long 'Chillai Bachha' follows it. -

