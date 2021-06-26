Kanpur woman dies in traffic hold-up for President

Ramnath Kovind. File

An ailing woman, head of the women’s wing of the Kanpur chapter of the Indian Industries Association (IIA), died allegedly after being stuck in traffic held up during the visit of President Ramnath Kovind while she was being taken to a hospital.

Kanpur Commissioner of Police Aseem Arun personally apologised for the incident.

“This is a big lesson for us in future. We pledge that our route system in future will be such that citizens are stopped for minimal time so that such incidents are not repeated,” Mr. Arun said in a statement.

Four police personnel — a Sub-Inspector and three Head Constables — had been suspended for stopping traffic longer than directed, said a police officer.

Mr. Arun said President Kovind was anguished by the untimely death of Vandana Mishra, the women’s wing president of the Kanpur Chapter of IIA.