Kanpur woman dies in traffic hold-up for President

An ailing woman died allegedly after being stuck in traffic held up during the visit of President Ramnath Kovind while she was being taken to a hospital.

The victim, Vandana Mishra, was women’s wing president of the Kanpur Chapter of the Indian Industries Association.

Kanpur police commissioner Aseem Arun personally apologized over the incident.

“This is a big lesson for us in future. We pledge that our route system in future will be such that citizens are stopped for minimal time so that such incidents are not repeated,” Mr. Arun said in a statement.

Mr. Arun said President Kovind was anguished by the untimely death of Vandana Mishra.