AIIMS Rishikesh conducts succesful trial of delivery of drugs via drones

February 16, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

AIIMS Rishikesh researchers carrying out the drone delivery trial of anti-TB drugs on February 16, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Up to two kilogram of anti-Tuberclosis drugs were delivered by using drones to the District Hospital Tehri Garhwal by AIIMS Rishikesh on February 16, 2023.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that delivering drugs by drones cut delivery time from two hours to 30 minutes. Successful delivery by drones for emergency medicines and vaccines can save lives, he further added.

The drone service was provided by TechEagle Innovations Private Limited, while National Health Systems Resource Centre provided technical support for the trial.

This trial was conducted in the presence of Prof. Meenu Singh, Executive Director, AIIMS Rishikesh, and Mr. Nandish Ramesh Pethani, Advisor to the Union Health Minister.

According to the Union Health Ministry, more such experiments will be conducted in the coming days. The next such trial is scheduled to be a drone exercise between AIIMS Delhi and AIIMS Jhajjhar soon.

The Health Ministry is focusing on speeding up the delivery of medicines using drones to minimise the time taken in delivering life-saving drugs in remote areas of the country.

