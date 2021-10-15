Other States

AIIMS doctor booked for rape

A senior doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences allegedly raped a colleague at a house party in the Hauz Khas area of south Delhi in the last week of September, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said information was received on October 11 regarding a medico legal certificate regarding sexual harassment at AIIMS.

“When police reached AIIMS, the victim — also a doctor — stated that on September 26, one of the senior doctors had forced himself on her when she went to the room during celebration of a colleague’s birthday,” the officer said.

Based on her statement, a case under IPC Sections 376 and 377 has been registered at the Hauz Khas police station. “During the course of the investigation, statement of victim doctor was recorded before the magistrate and raids have been conducted at some of the possible hideout places of the accused doctor but he is still at large,” the officer said.


