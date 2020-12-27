AIDWA questions Haryana move to give honorarium to sports awardees

‘It is a bribe to not open mouth against anti-farmer policies’

All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) national vice-president and Bhim Awardee Jagmati Sangwan on Saturday said the context in which the Haryana government had announced honorarium to national and State sports awardees seemed “suspicious” and appeared to be a “bribe” to the sportspersons to keep mum on the farmers’ agitation.

“After a large number of sportspersons from Punjab announced their intention to return their honours, it was only natural that Haryana sportspersons would also join hands. Ever since boxer Vijender Singh and Ashan Singh Sangwan announced that they would return their honours if the government didn’t accept the farmers’ demands, the Haryana government has been perturbed. This increased honorarium seems like an effort to stop this growing tirade against the present regime,” said Ms. Sangwan. She added that the disparity in the amounts announced for the State and national awardees also indicated a desire to appease the bigger names more.

‘Timing suspicious’

“The previous government under the chief ministership of Bhupender Singh Hooda had started the process of offering these honorariums. The present timing of this announcement is very suspicious and will be seen as a bribe to not open one’s mouth against the anti-farmer policies of this government,” Ms. Sangwan alleged.

She called upon all sportspersons from Haryana to decline the offer in one voice. “How can we forget that the road to these awards and honours run through our fields? Let us not lose this opportunity to show our solidarity with and respect towards our farmers,” said Ms. Sangwan.

The Haryana Chief Minister had on Friday announced the increase of honorarium to Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand awardees from ₹5,000 per month to ₹20,000 per month with effect from January 1, 2021.

The move will benefit 80 Arjuna, 15 Dronacharya and nine Dhyan Chand awardees. It has also been decided that Bhim awardees will receive an honorarium of ₹5000 per month. This decision will benefit 130 Bhim Awardees of the State.