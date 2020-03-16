AHRC notice seeks health condition of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi

The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Central Jail, Guwahati, asking it to submit a report on the health condition of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi who was arrested on December 27 last year for his alleged role in violence during anti-CAA protests.

AHRC member Deva Kumar Saikia issued the notice after taking cognisance of a complaint filed by All Assam Law Student Union Vice-President Debashish Medhi.

The jail superintendent was directed to submit a detailed report on the health condition of Akhil Gogoi, adviser of peasant body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), and the steps taken so far for his treatment within a month of receipt of the notice.

In his complaint, Mr. Medhi said Mr. Gogoi, who is also an RTI activist, was suffering from various ailments but he was not provided with proper food and timely treatment.

He also accused the jail authorities of purposely caused delay in taking the peasant leader to a hospital which amounts to violation of human rights.

Earlier this month, a team of doctors met Mr. Gogoi in the jail following a directive by an NIA court to the jail authorities to furnish a detailed report of his health condition after his wife approached the court praying for his proper treatment.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case against Mr. Gogoi under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He is currently in judicial custody.

Mr. Gogoi was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital when he fell ill a day before he and three other KMSS leaders were scheduled to launch an indefinite fast in the jail from March one against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The stir was subsequently called off.

A series of tests were conducted on the RTI activist in the hospital and was taken back to the jail later.