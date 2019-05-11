Ahmednagar case not honour killing, say police

The Ahmednagar police on Friday said that the incident in which a young couple was allegedly set ablaze in by kin opposed to their inter-caste marriage was not a case of ‘honour killing’.

According to information earlier given by the police, 23-year-old Mangesh Ransing, and his wife Rukmini (19), were allegedly doused in petrol and set on fire in Ahmednagar’s Nighoj village by three of Rukmini’s relatives on May 1. Rukmini Ransing had succumbed to her injuries at Sassoon Hospital and the police had arrested her relatives in connection with the case.

Now, in a startling twist, the police have said that their investigations proved it was Mangesh who was the real culprit and had set his wife ablaze. “The conclusion drawn by us after thorough investigation clearly proves that this incident is not a case of ‘honour killing’ as is being touted. Mangesh, following a heated altercation with Rukmini, doused his wife with petrol. In this process, the entire room caught fire and he too suffered burn injuries as a result,” said a senior police officer who investigated the case.

He also said that a completely wrong picture had been presented in this case showing the girl’s relatives to be ‘opposed’ to the marriage on account of caste.

“Mangesh and Rukmini had eloped with the objective of getting married. This move, naturally, did not meet with approval from the girl’s side initially. Yet, they reconciled and Rukmini’s mother did attend their wedding contrary to what was earlier believed that no relative from her side came,” said the official.

He further said that Rukmini’s uncles worked as ice cream vendors, and that investigations revealed that one of them was not even present at the time of the incident.

According to him, the testimonies given by Mangesh’s brothers in Pune that Rukmini’s kin were vehemently opposed to the marriage were “misleading”.

“It appears that Rukmini went back to her parent’s place after a tiff with Mangesh. He arrived there on April 30 to fetch her back. The next day [May 1], the duo had another quarrel after Rukmini refused to go back with Mangesh, who then set her ablaze,” said the investigating official.