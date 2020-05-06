Ahmedabad to shut down for a week

As the novel coronavirus infection is surging, authorities in Ahmedabad have imposed emergency-like measures shutting down the entire city, except for pharmacies and milk parlours, from Thursday till May 15 and deploying paramilitary forces.

All grocery stores, vegetable and fruit outlets and those dealing in essential services will remain shut. Even banking services, except ATMs, will not be available.

The civic body has requisitioned seven private hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients. It has directed all private nursing homes and clinics to open within 48 hours, failing which their licences would be cancelled.

These measures were taken after senior IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Gupta, tasked with supervising and guiding the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city, held the first meeting.

Ahmedabad, the worst-affected city in Gujarat, has so far recorded 298 deaths and 4,735 cases.

Dr. Gupta directed civic body officials to prepare a containment strategy for each of the 48 wards, create isolation and quarantine facilities in each ward and increase testing on a war footing. “There are around 2,000 super-spreaders such as vegetable and fruit vendors, grocery-store keepers, salesmen at supermarkets and those delivering online services,” a senior official said.

So far, over 100 vegetable and fruit vendors have been found infected. This prompted the authorities to go for the complete shutdown.

Asymptomatic and mild-symptomatic patients will be quarantined at their homes, provided they have adequate rooms with attached bathrooms. Private doctors will be roped in for their treatment. Patients showing symptoms will be treated at designated government hospitals.

The civic body’s sudden announcement caused traffic jams in the city as people poured into the streets to buy essentials.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani urged the Centre to depute a team of medical experts to Ahmedabad to guide officials and healthcare workers. In a letter, he said the AIIMS Director and others should visit the State.

On Tuesday, Mr. Rupani was reportedly reprimanded by the Centre for mismanaging the pandemic, which has spread to the entire State. Immediately thereafter, top officials were roped in to bring the situation under control.

On Wednesday, the State recorded 380 cases and 28 deaths, taking its tally to 6,625 cases and 396 deaths, and 1,500 persons have recovered and discharged from hospitals.