Other States

Ahmedabad: sero-survey suggests 23.24 pc people have COVID-19 anti-bodies

A health official (left) collects sample for a swab test from a mobile testing van during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on April 27, 2020.

A health official (left) collects sample for a swab test from a mobile testing van during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on April 27, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A new sero-survey conducted by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation showed that 23.24% of samples had antibodies against coronavirus, indicating that the city has not developed a herd immunity, an official said on Wednesday.

Another survey, conducted to find the prevalence of antibodies among those who have recovered from COVID-19, revealed that 40% of such people did not have the antibodies, he said.

Bhavin Solanki, Medical Officer, AMC, said 23.24% of 10,000 samples showed presence of antibodies, which was an increase of 5.6 percentage points over the sero-survey in July, which had found positivity of 17.68%.

A sero-survey involves testing of blood serum to check the prevalence of antibodies against infection.

The latest findings indicate that the city is far from developing a herd immunity which requires 70-80% of population developing anti-bodies, Mr. Solanki said.

“The 5.6% increase in positivity shows that multidimensional steps taken by the AMC have yielded results in controlling the spread of the virus,” he said.

“23.24% positivity shows that we are far from developing any herd immunity, for which the positivity should be 70-80%,” he said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2020 10:35:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ahmedabad-sero-survey-suggests-2324-pc-people-have-covid-19-anti-bodies/article32508101.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story