HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Ahmedabad and Vadodara get new Mayors

BJP to promote new faces in civic bodies and panchayats across Gujarat

September 12, 2023 02:41 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Mahesh Langa
Mahesh Langa

The Gujarat BJP on Monday appointed new Mayors and other office-bearers to the Ahmedabad and Vadodara Municipal Corporations on completion of their tenure of two-and-a-half years.

The party has decided to adopt a “no repeat” formula to replace the incumbents with new faces in a bid to promote other leaders in the civic bodies and panchayats across the State. 

In Ahmedabad, Pratibha Jain was appointed Mayor and Jatin Patel was made the Deputy Mayor. 

Ms. Jain is a corporator from the Shahibaug ward of the city and was elected Mayor by voice vote at the AMC’s general board meeting.  She replaced Kirit Parmar. As per the rules, the post is reserved for a woman corporator for the remaining two-and-a-half years.

She will be the fifth woman to be appointed Mayor of the city. 

In the general board meeting, Devang Dani was made the new Chairman of the AMC’s Standing Committee for a two-and-a-half-year term. The Standing Committee is AMC’s highest decision-making body. 

Similarly, Pinky Soni was elected Mayor of the BJP-ruled Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Monday. 

Chirag Barot was made the Deputy Mayor, while Dr. Shital Mistry was appointed Chairman of the VMC’s Standing Committee. 

In Gujarat, all the municipal corporations are held by the ruling BJP, which also controls the majority of 33 district panchayats, taluk panchayats and municipalities. 

The party will also appoint new office-bearers to the Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar Municipal Corporations. 

The elections for the local bodies were held in 2020. 

Related Topics

Ahmedabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.