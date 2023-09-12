Ahmedabad and Vadodara get new Mayors

September 12, 2023 02:41 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Gujarat BJP on Monday appointed new Mayors and other office-bearers to the Ahmedabad and Vadodara Municipal Corporations on completion of their tenure of two-and-a-half years.

The party has decided to adopt a “no repeat” formula to replace the incumbents with new faces in a bid to promote other leaders in the civic bodies and panchayats across the State.

In Ahmedabad, Pratibha Jain was appointed Mayor and Jatin Patel was made the Deputy Mayor.

Ms. Jain is a corporator from the Shahibaug ward of the city and was elected Mayor by voice vote at the AMC’s general board meeting. She replaced Kirit Parmar. As per the rules, the post is reserved for a woman corporator for the remaining two-and-a-half years.

She will be the fifth woman to be appointed Mayor of the city.

In the general board meeting, Devang Dani was made the new Chairman of the AMC’s Standing Committee for a two-and-a-half-year term. The Standing Committee is AMC’s highest decision-making body.

Similarly, Pinky Soni was elected Mayor of the BJP-ruled Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Monday.

Chirag Barot was made the Deputy Mayor, while Dr. Shital Mistry was appointed Chairman of the VMC’s Standing Committee.

In Gujarat, all the municipal corporations are held by the ruling BJP, which also controls the majority of 33 district panchayats, taluk panchayats and municipalities.

The party will also appoint new office-bearers to the Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar Municipal Corporations.

The elections for the local bodies were held in 2020.