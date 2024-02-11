GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ahead of Punjab’s rural Olympics, BJP seeks Central intervention to resume bullock-cart races

BJP spokesman asks Union Minister Hardeep Puri to press for Presidential assent for Punjab legislation to pave the way for bullock cart racing, which was banned in 2014

February 11, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
BJP’s Jaiveer Shergill met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri and sought his intervention for the resumption of bullock-cart racing in New Delhi on Feb. 11. Photo: X/@HardeepSPuri

Ahead of Punjab’s celebrated Rural Olympics, which is set to begin on February 12, the Bharatiya Janata Party has asked the Union goverment to intervene and ensure the resumption of bullock-cart racing that was banned in 2014.

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill met Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri in New Delhi and sought his intervention for the resumption of bullock-cart racing in the ‘Kila Raipur Sports Festival’, which is organised at Kila Raipur village in Ludhiana.

Cultural heritage

Mr. Shergill said that he has urged Mr. Puri to press for getting the President’s assent to The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2019, which will pave the way for bullock-cart races to resume at the Rural Olympics. The Bill was passed in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, after which the it was sent to the President for assent.

“Bullock-cart racing is a crucial issue of culture and heritage, associated with Punjab and Punjabiyat for many decades. The Kila Raipur rural games have been organised continuously since the year 1933. Presently, these games are known all over the world by the name of Mini Olympics,” he said.

The rural Olympics will be held from February 12 to 14 at Kila Raipur. Hockey, kabbadi, wrestling, cycling, racing, tug of war, and other games will be played during the three-day mega sporting event, apart from cultural programmes by renowned singers.

