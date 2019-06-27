Ahead of polls, Rahul Gandhi asks Haryana Congress to be united

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met with leaders from Haryana where Assembly elections are scheduled around October this year.

Neither the Congress leaders who met Mr. Gandhi spoke to the media nor did the party issue a press statement.

Mr. Gandhi, however, is learnt to have told them that he is no longer the Congress president and would not make major decisions like changing the State leadership in poll-bound Haryana.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Haryana, Ghulam Nabi Azad, is reported to have submitted a report to Mr. Gandhi. Sources, however, claimed that Mr. Gandhi was very upset with the performance of the party in the State.

Supporters of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupender Singh Hooda want the party to make him the chief of the Haryana Congress and blame the current Haryana chief, Ashok Tanwar, for the debacle.

The State where the Congress got wiped out, losing all the 10 Lok Sabha seats is witnessing an intense fight between these two factions. At a recent meeting, chaired by Mr. Azad, leaders of the rival factions nearly came to blows.

But with Mr. Gandhi insisting on his departure as the Congress chief, the party may not go for any drastic changes at the top.

A source told The Hindu that Mr. Gandhi directed the State leadership to work unitedly and strengthen its presence at the booth level.

Among those who attended included Mr. Hooda, Mr. Tanwar, Kumari Selja, and Capt. Ajay Yadav among others. Prominent absentees included Randeep Surjewala and Kiran Chaudhary.