Ahead of Manipur CM’s visit, mob sets on fire venue to protest eviction drive

April 28, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Imphal:

PTI

An unruly mob vandalised and set on fire on Thursday night around 9 pm, the venue where Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is scheduled to attend a programme on Friday at New Lamka in Churachandpur district.

Local police quickly swung into action and dispersed the mob but not before the venue was damaged with hundreds of burning chairs.

The agitated mobs managed to partially torch the newly set-up open gym at PT Sports complex at New Lamka which Mr. Biren Singh is slated to inaugurate on Friday afternoon, the police said.

Besides the inauguration of the open gym, Mr. Biren is also scheduled to attend another function organised by a local at Sadbhavna Mandap.

The mob attack happened as the Indigenous Tribe Leaders Forum called for a total Churachandpur shutdown from 8 am to 4 pm. The Forum claimed that despite repeated submission of memorandums to the government protesting an ongoing eviction drive to clear reserved forested areas of farmers and otehr tribal settlers, "the government has shown no sign of willingness or sincerity in addressing the plight of the people."

