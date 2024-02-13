GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ahead of elections, Odisha doubles allowance for pregnant women under the popular Mamata scheme

The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission has ordered a reduction of 10 paise per unit in the retail supply tariff of electricity in the domestic category under each slab

February 13, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Since the launch of the scheme, more than 60 lakh pregnant woman and mothers have been benefited. File.

Since the launch of the scheme, more than 60 lakh pregnant woman and mothers have been benefited. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the doubling of maternity benefit from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 under Mamata, a State-specific scheme for pregnant women and lactating mothers.

All eligible beneficiaries will receive the enhanced amount retrospectively from August 2023, with the outstanding sums to be paid between February 20 and 25.

In accordance with the new Mamata scheme, the assistance will be directly transferred to the beneficiary’s account in two instalments. While the first instalment of ₹6,000 will be provided after six months of pregnancy, the second instalment of ₹4,000 will be made available after the baby is 10 months old. All pregnant women above 19 years of age can secure this assistance for up to two children.

According to Chief Minister’s Office, the Mamata scheme was launched by Mr. Patnaik in 2011 to reduce maternal and child mortality, and was later adopted as a model at the national level.

The State government decided to provide the allowance to mothers belonging 13 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) for each pregnancy. The demand for an increase in the allowance was made during a district visit by V.K. Pandian, Chairman of the 5T Initiative.

Since the launch of the scheme, more than 60 lakh pregnant woman and mothers have been benefited. The State government has so far transferred ₹2,900 crore to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission ordered the reduction of 10 paise per unit in retail supply tariff in the domestic category under each slab. The fixed monthly charge for Below Poverty Line consumers has been reduced from ₹80 to ₹70 per month.

According to the order, consumers who opt for an e-bill will get a rebate of ₹10 per bill, while the green energy tariff premium has been reduced from 25 paise per unit to 20 paise per unit. The charging tariff for electric vehicles has been reduced from ₹5.50 per unit to ₹5 per unit. Cold storage tariff had been reduced by ₹1.60 per unit, from ₹4.60 per unit to ₹3 per unit. (EOM)

Related Topics

Orissa / social issues (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.