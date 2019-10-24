Ahead of election results, uncertainty in Congress camp

Ahead of counting of votes in the State, a sense of uncertainty prevails in the Opposition camp. The Congress is especially trying to stay optimistic after the discouraging results the exit polls have predicted for the party.

A senior Congress leader, who contested the Assembly polls, said, “We have fought well in the places where we have contested. Our candidates stood firm in the face of the BJP’s money power and propaganda machinery. Yes, the exit poll predictions are discouraging for the party, but we hope to put up a better performance than 2014.”

Meanwhile, the party workers are unhappy over the lacklustre poll campaign across the State. The Congress campaign could not even match the impressive efforts put in by its ally the Nationalist Congress Party. Of the 40 star campaigners of the Congress, 15 did not address even a single public meeting in the State.

None of the party’s leaders in the State, except for State unit president Balasaheb Thorat, held rallies in double digits. The party also failed to provide monetary and logistical support to its candidates.

A party functionary on condition of anonymity said, “Only candidates who were individually strong enough to fight the polls stood their ground. On the ground, there was simmering anger against the BJP, but we failed to channelise it. If the results on Thursday are different from the exit polls, it will only be because of the efforts of workers at the grass roots and not the State leaders.”

On the party’s chances of becoming the main opposition in the State, a Congress leader from Delhi said, “I cannot say anything now. I do not trust exit polls. They have proved to be wrong in the past. These polls have predicted a sweep for the BJP in Haryana, but things are totally different for the party there. We may even be in a position to form the government there. We expect something similar to happen in Maharashtra.”