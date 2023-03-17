Ahead of Assembly polls, Gehlot announces formation of 19 new districts in Rajasthan

March 17, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - JAIPUR

In a politically significant move ahead of the Assembly election due in December this year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced the formation of 19 new districts, taking the total number of districts in the country’s largest State to 50, as well as the creation of three new divisions. Mr. Gehlot said the decision would facilitate better administration in all districts.

Mr. Gehlot made the announcement while replying to the debate on the Finance and Appropriation Bill in the State Assembly. He also announced an allocation of ₹2,000 crore in the first phase for creating infrastructure and making the human resources available in the new administrative units.

The new districts carved out on the basis of the recommendations of a high-level committee are Anupgarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur North, Jaipur South, Jodhpur East, Jodhpur West, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal, Neem Ka Thana, Phalodi, Salumbar, Sanchore and Shahpura.

The new divisions created in addition to the seven existing divisions in the State are Banswara, Pali and Sikar. Mr. Gehlot said there were many districts where the distance of the headquarters from the farthest villages was more than 100 km, creating difficulties for the common people. “Several States have formed new districts for administrative convenience. Seven districts were created recently in West Bengal which is smaller than us,” he said.

The claim for creating new districts was made at about 50 places in 24 districts. While several MLAs cutting across party lines demanded the creation of new districts in their constituencies citing administrative necessity, Congress MLA from Pachpadra in Barmer district, Madan Prajapat, had announced that he would not wear shoes or slippers until his demand for making Balotra a district was met.

The exercise for carving out of new districts began in March last year with the appointment of a five-member committee, headed by former civil servant Ram Lubhaya, which examined the subject based on merit. The committee considered memorandums and charters of demand received from the public, elected representatives and legislators before making its recommendations. The panel’s tenure was extended by six months earlier this month.

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for the formation of new districts included geographical area, population, distances within the existing districts and administrative requirements. A committee headed by retired IAS officer Parmesh Chandra was also appointed in 2014 during the previous BJP regime, but there was no progress after it submitted its report.

Pratapgarh in southern Rajasthan was the last district carved out of Udaipur, Banswara and Chittorgarh in 2008. The decision for the creation of new districts has been taken in the desert State after a gap of 15 years.

Mr. Gehlot also announced the launch of a project for the development of the historic Govind Dev temple in Jaipur on the lines of the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, where a corridor was built last year. The Chief Minister said the detailed project reports would also be prepared for the development of some other prominent temples in the State.

