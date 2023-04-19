ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Assembly elections, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga reaffirms party’s anti-liquor stand 

April 19, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Zoramthanga’s assertion follows local media reports that a section of Mizo society, including church leaders, favour reopening of wine shops in Mizoram. 

The Hindu Bureau

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

GUWAHATI

Ahead of Assembly elections, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has reaffirmed the commitment of the Mizo National Front (MNF) to total prohibition in the State. 

His assertion followed local media reports that a section of Mizo society, including some church leaders and government officials, favours the reopening of wine shops in the State. 

The MNF, a member of the BJP-fronted North East Democratic Alliance, ended 10 years of Congress rule in Mizoram after bagging 26 of a total of 40 seats in 2018. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
In Mizoram, Amit Shah appeals to armed groups to become part of democratic process

Zoramthanga, also the MNF president, sought to know who the church leaders and others in favour of liquor sales in the State are. 

“We are totally against the repeal of the total prohibition law as we have experienced the grievous impact caused on the Mizo society by alcohol, which claimed many lives during the time when wine shops were open,” he said at a party programme in State capital Aizawl recently. 

He said The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act of 2019 was introduced by the MNF government in the larger interest of the churches and the Mizo people. Total prohibition was one of the major promises of the MNF leading to the 2018 State polls. 

The Prohibition Act replaced The Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition & Control) Act of 2014 introduced by the erstwhile Congress government, which allowed the opening of wine shops in the State. 

The new liquor law prohibits the import, export, transport, manufacture, possession, sale, and consumption of alcohol in Mizoram barring three autonomous district councils in the southern part of the State. These councils are Chakma, Lai, and Mara.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US