Ahead of 2024 polls, AAP dissolves Haryana’s State unit 

January 26, 2023 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - CHANDIGARH

In the wake of preparations for the 2024 parliamentary election and the Assembly poll in Haryana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday dissolved its State unit in Haryana, with immediate effect.

“All the units of the State have been dissolved. All party posts including the State, zonal, district, parliamentary, and Assembly segments have been dissolved with immediate effect,” said senior AAP leader Anurag Dhanda, adding that there would be a new set-up of the party across the State by April.

He said the party would appoint new office bearers in the State up to the village and booth level. “In view of the 2024 general elections and Assembly elections in Haryana, a new office bearers’ body will be given the responsibility. A complete overhaul of the organisation is being done,” Mr. Dhanda said.

Mr. Dhanda said that the process would be started by holding the zonal workers’ conference on January 29-30. “On January 29, workers’ conference will be held in Gurugram and Rohtak whereas, the zonal level workers’ meeting on January 30 will take place in Hisar and Kurukshetra,” he said.

