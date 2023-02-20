ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of 2024 Assembly poll in Haryana, Congress promises to restore Old Pension Scheme 

February 20, 2023 03:24 am | Updated February 19, 2023 08:17 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

‘The OPS has already been implemented in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. Employees in Haryana will also get its benefit along the same lines,’ says Hooda

The Hindu Bureau

Former Haryana CM and leader of opposition at state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda. File | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

Ahead of the next Haryana Assembly elections, due in 2024, the Congress party announced it would restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees if the party formed the next government in the State.

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said the Congress “completely endorsed” the government employees’ demand to restore the OPS, and promised to strongly raise the issue in the Budget session of the upcoming Assembly session as well.

“If the present government does not accept the demands of the employees, a decision will be taken to implement OPS in the very first Cabinet meeting of the Congress if it forms the next government in the State. The OPS has already been implemented in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. Employees in Haryana will also get its benefit along the same lines,” Mr. Hooda said.

He condemned the use of force and water cannons by the police against demonstrating employees gathered at Panchkula, demanding the OPS.

Water cannons being used as government employees of Haryana shout slogans during a protest demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, near Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence in Panchkula, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Hooda said that in the Assembly session, which is to start on February 20, Congress MLAs have given more than two dozen ‘calling attention’ and adjournment motions, and dozens of other issues will also be raised during the Zero Hour.

“We would raise family identity card, cut in pension of senior citizens, cut in BPL (Below Poverty Line) card, illegal mining, NGT (National Green Tribunal) cases, unemployment, demand for the Old Pension Scheme, increasing drug menace, privatisation of education, increase in water rate, electricity shortage, dilapidated condition of roads, non-receipt of compensation for mustard and wheat, imposition of e-tendering on panchayats, right to recall, deteriorating law and order, among other issues,” he added.

CONNECT WITH US