Agro units of cooperative sector to come up in all Rajasthan districts

At least one agro-processing unit of cooperative sector will come up in each district of Rajasthan this year with the emphasis on agricultural marketing. The State government’s plan of action, along with the decision to sanction 25% higher crop loans during the kharif season, is expected to promote cooperative sector’s assistance to farmers.

Registrar of Cooperative Societies Neeraj K. Pawan said here on Friday that the agro-processing units would ensure preservation and processing of agricultural produce for food and medicinal use and help augment farmers’ income. A fund of ₹500 crore had been created in the Apex Cooperative Bank for the purpose, he said.

Mr. Pawan said crop loans worth ₹8,244 crore had been disbursed across the State so far during the current financial year, while the amount of loans would be enhanced by 25% from April 1 to cover the kharif season.

New facilities, such as online registration of loan applications and solar power connections at the cooperative banks and societies, will facilitate fast disbursement of loans. Mr. Pawan said the institutions of farmers and rural entrepreneurs depicting innovations in their work would be felicitated in the upcoming cooperative spices fair in Jaipur.