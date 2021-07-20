Agricultural operation hampered in Odisha following deficit rainfall

BHUBANESWAR

20 July 2021 14:17 IST

Between June 1 and 20, the State recorded an average rainfall of 310.2 mm against the normal precipitation of 429.4 mm, registering a shortfall of 28%.

The present agricultural operation in Odisha has been badly affected with the State recording deficit rainfall in most of its districts.

According to India Meteorological Department norms, a State or a region is declared to have received deficit rainfall when the deficiency stands at 19% or above.

In Odisha, 19 of the 30 districts have received deficit rainfall (-20% to -59%). These districts include Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar.

Bhadrak is the only district where deficit is beyond 60%. Since June 1, Bhadrak has recorded an average 149 mm rainfall making it the only district which received less than 200 mm rainfall. The deficiency stands at - 61%.

According to Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre (BMC), districts affected by scanty rainfall are Bhadrak (-61%), Jajpur (-54%), Balangir (-46%), Keonjhar (-42%) and Boudh and Gajpati (-41% each).

In the remaining 10 districts, the rainfall has been normal. Koraput is only district where average rainfall is recorded above 400 mm. Still the southern district has received 2% less than normal rainfall.

Southwest monsoon sluggish

Despite more than three weeks into July, the southwest monsoon has continued to be sluggish, leaving farmers worried.

Farmers had begun to start paddy crop early following good rainfall in the first week of June. However, their kharif schedule has gone haywire with monsoon playing truant. The situation has worsened to such an extent that the seedlings have turned yellow and most agricultural fields wear a parched look.

As the dry spell continues, farmers are treading cautiously and have suspended their transplantation operation.

The BMC said farmers should not be worried as the situation would improve shortly. “Our forecast model says Odisha will receive widespread rain over the next 10 days which would compensate the deficit rainfall recorded during the past one month. A low pressure is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal which will help revive the monsoon,” said BMC Director H. R. Biswas.