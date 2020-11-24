‘Agri reforms need of the hour, but farmers should be consulted’

GURUGRAM

24 November 2020 01:27 IST

Participating in a webinar held by Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak, on the future of farming and the impact of the three recent farm legislations, experts from the field of agriculture, economists and legislators opined that the reforms in agriculture sector were the need of the hour and farmers would realise its benefits in next few years, but stressed that farmers being the major stakeholders should be consulted and their concerns pertaining to MSP be alleviated.

The panel discussion on “Future of Farming in India: Reflecting on Farm Bills 2020” saw the participation of Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy, NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, Punjab CM Principal Chief Secretary Suresh Kumar, Haryana Agriculture University V-C Samar Singh and agricultural economist Barry Goodwin. Dr. Swamy said that we need to empower the farmers and provide them with the freedom to choose buyers. He added that farm legislations would result in favourable outcomes, but the rules should take into account some specific concerns of States.

Mr. Kumar said legislations bring in transparency and increase competition.

Advertising

Advertising

Prof. Chand said the implementation of the Bills was a culmination of the deteriorating conditions of the Indian agricultural sector. Prof. Goodwin brought in interesting insights on the farming in the U.S.