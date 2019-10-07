Agra orphanage sealed after inmate alleges gangrape

The administration here on Sunday sealed an orphanage and booked its management citing irregularities, days after an inmate alleged that she was raped by three men inside the premises, officials said.

Chief Development Officer J. Reebha said the sealing process was started around 7 p.m. and a case was registered against the management of the orphanage. She said 28 boys have been moved to a children’s shelter home in Shahganj here while three of the 10 girls were shifted to ‘Aasha Jyoti Kendra’. The younger girls have been moved to the Shahganj children’s shelter home, the CDO said.

A 16-year-old inmate had jumped off the terrace of the orphanage into the river Yamuna on October 3. The locals rescued her. She had alleged that she was gang-raped inside the orphanage. A case was registered at the Itimad-ud-Daula police station and the three accused were sent to jail.

After the report surfaced, State Commission for Women vice-chairperson Sushma Singh inspected the orphanage. During the inspection, empty bear bottles and used condoms were found.