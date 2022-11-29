Agra, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj get first police commissioners

November 29, 2022 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - Lucknow:

The three new police commissionerates of Uttar Pradesh namely, Agra, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj got their first police commissioners after the state government issued the orders on late Monday, November 29, 2022.

Ajay Mishra, 2003-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has been appointed as police commissioner of Ghaziabad, while Preetinder Singh, a 2004-batch IPS has been appointed as the first police commissioner of Agra. Ramit Sharma, a 1999-batch IPS officer has been given the charge of Prayagraj.

Last week, the U.P. government passed an order to implement the police commissionerate system in three more districts of the state- Agra, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj. Now, out of 75 districts in U.P., seven have the commissionerate system. The system was previously in place in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and Varanasi. In the police commissioner system, an official of ADG rank is appointed as a commissioner under whom officers of the IG rank becomes Joint Commissioners. The police commissioner posted in the commissionerate will have more authority with powers of a Magistrate. The rights related to law and order will also now be with the police commissioner.

Transfers

The U.P. government also effected some other transfers in the police department. Laxmi Singh, 2000-batch IPS who was posted as IG Lucknow, is appointed as the police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar while Ashok Mutha Jain has been given the charge of police commissioner, Varanasi. As per the order, A Satish Ganesh, a 1996-batch IPS has been transferred to Lucknow headquarters as Additional Director General (ADG) from the post of commissioner Varanasi. While IG Special Security Force (SSF) Chandra Prakash has been sent as IG Prayagraj range.