Aged couple ‘ostracised’ by village committee

An aged couple was allegedly ostracised by Badakhandi village committee under the Hinjili police station of Odisha’s Ganjam district, when their daughter refused to resign from her government job as a teacher to spend whole time at her in-laws’ home.

Seek intervention

A video clip of the couple, N. Bhagaban and N. Rajeswari, requesting the Chief Minister, administration and police to help them return to their village brought the incident to the fore. Since July the couple has been staying with their daughter N. Mamata at Laxmipur in Gajapati district.

Ms. Mamata is employed as a teacher at a government residential school at Laxmipur. The couple’s son is working outside the State.

On Sunday, Aska Sub-Divisional Police Officer Suryamani Pradhan reached Badakhandi to enquire into the matter. The village committee claimed that the said order had been revoked. “The village committee has given in writing that they will show no animosity towards the couple,” said Mr. Pradhan.

Ms. Mamata had got married to P. Jagabandhu of Badakhandi in 2016. While she served as a teacher in Gajapati district, her husband worked in a private firm in Mumbai. She alleged that her husband was pressuring her to leave her job and live at her in-laws’ home. “He had physically assaulted me when I did not agree to it and the matter was put before the village committee,” she said.

The village committee also allegedly asked her to resign from her job. According to Ms. Mamata and her parents, as they did not agree to the decision, they were ostracised.

“My parents should not be punished for a tussle between me and my husband,” she said.