Age relaxation for EWS candidates in Rajasthan

Jaipur

08 April 2021 01:33 IST

CM Gehlot had made provision in State budget

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday approved a proposal to give relaxation in the maximum age limit to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) similar to other reserved classes for appointment to state services.

Several other important decisions were taken in the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, including amendment in various service rules and approval of the proposal to allot land to NTPC for setting up a solar power plant, an official statement said.

The Cabinet has approved the proposal to give relaxation in the maximum age limit to the EWS candidates like other reserved categories.

Benefit for jobs

Candidates of this category who have crossed the age limit prescribed in the service rules for appointment in State services will also get the benefit of age relaxation like the candidates of other reserved classes.

According to the statement, with this decision, the male candidates of EWS category will be given five years relaxation in the maximum age limit and 10 years for women candidates like other reserved classes.

It is to be noted that CM Gehlot had made the announcement in the State budget 2021-22 with a view to give relief to the candidates of EWS category.