Agartala municipality holds record cleanliness drive with over 3,000 participants

September 18, 2023 05:24 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Agartala

Over 200 NCC cadets, students from city schools and colleges, and volunteers from local youth clubs lent their support

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali

Volunteers take part in a cleanliness awareness rally organised by the Agartala Municipal Corporation on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday in Agartala on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), established in 1874, remarkably demonstrated community solidarity by organising the ‘ISL 2.0 Swachhata Rally’ on Sunday. The commitment to cleanliness saw the participation of over 3,000 volunteers. AMC officials said the involved city dwellers had set a new record for northeast India with their dedication.

Over 200 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, students from city schools and colleges, and volunteers from local youth clubs lent their support.

The municipal authority was recently tasked with permanently removing 51 unhygienic ‘garbage hotspots’ to improve the urban landscape.

The rally was flagged off from the landmark Umakanta Academy and ended at the Ujjayanta Palace, both venues over century old. A senior AMC official who oversaw the event said the primary objectives of the rally were to accord great importance to swachhata (cleanliness), inspire youth, and gain a pristine city with scientific waste management.

Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy flagged off the rally in presence of Mayor Dipak Majumder, Deputy Mayor Manika Das Datta, and senior officials, including Director of Urban Development Rajat Pant. Additional Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Sajjad P. warmly welcomed guests and participants.

