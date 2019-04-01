Agartala five-time MLA Dilip Sarkar passes away

Agartala

01 April 2019 15:55 IST

Dilip Sarkar, former minister and five-time MLA, passed away before dawn on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 62.

The leader who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in New Delhi was put under ventilation a few days ago. Family members said that Mr. Sarkar died at around 3 am.

Dilip Sarkar had won five times from Badharghat assembly constituency in Agartala. He was briefly made a Minister during Congress TUJS coalition government that was installed in 1988.

Despite being a Congressman, Mr. Sarkar joined BJP before the February 2018 Assembly elections which ended 20 years continuous rule of CPI(M)-led Left front in the State. The departed leader was close to former central minister and congress stalwart late Santosh Mohan Deb.

Tripura Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, Chief Minister Biplab Kuamr Deb, Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman, PCC Chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman and many others expressed their condolences.

His mortal remains will be brought to Agartala on April 2, State BJP’s media in-charge Victor Som said. All BJP units mourned the death of Mr. Sarkar who was a bachelor. He will be given state funeral tomorrow(Tuesday), official sources said.