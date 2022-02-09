Afzal Guru’s death anniversary passes off peacefully in Valley

SRINAGAR

09 February 2022 19:09 IST

Markets remained shut amid extra security and checks in Srinagar

The ninth death anniversary of the Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru passed off peacefully in Kashmir on Wednesday. However, parts of the Valley observed a spontaneous shutdown on the occasion.

Extra deployment of security forces was made in the Valley for the occasion and random frisking stepped up across Srinagar.Most markets locatedin the old city observed a shutdown. However, Srinagar’s main markets of Polo View, Lal Chowk and Hari Singh High Street remained open.

Advertising

Advertising

The movement of traffic was also affected in the city. Thoughall the government offices remained functional on the day.Guru, a convict in the 2001 Parliament attack, was hanged in 2013 on this day.Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who heads the Hurriyat,and is currently under detention, said in a statement, “The history of sacrifices rendered by the leadership and people of Kashmir is glorious and inspiring and will always be remembered. Whatever be the situation, the vision and mission of the final settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with peoples will and aspirations will continue to be pursued peacefully,” the statement said.