After U.P. slaughterhouse raids, it’s Dehradun next

Following the crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP government in neighbouring Uttarakhand also raided slaughterhouses in Dehradun on Saturday, and served notices on at least seven persons for allegedly running “illegal” operations.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ajay Singh said, “The slaughterhouses were running without licence … We have given the slaughterhouse owners three days to produce the required documents, failing which strict action will be taken where the defaulters might have to serve an imprisonment of six months and pay a fine of ₹50,000.”

On Saturday, seven persons were served notices for running slaughterhouses which were allegedly in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the designated officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority in Dehradun, Anoj Kumar Thapliyal, said.

The teams that raided three areas in Dehradun had officials from the district administration, the police, and the health and animal husbandry departments.

Early morning searches

“The raids continued in three localities of Dehradun [Inamullah Building, Chukhu Mohalla, and Muslim Basti] between 4 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. ,” Mr. Thapliyal said. He added that “the defaulters had no licence and the bovines were being slaughtered under unhygienic conditions.”

The police said the crackdown would continue.