After tussle, Haryana's Home Minister ceases to hold CID

Amid the ongoing controversy between the Chief Minister's office and State's Home Minister Anil Vij over who control's the State's intelligence agency, the Criminal Investigation Department, the State government has handed over its charge to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

In a late night development on Wednesday, the Haryana government issued orders allocating the CID, among other departments, to the Chief Minister.

Home Minister Anil Vij, will now cease to hold the portfolio of Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

An official statement said that Governor of Haryana, on the advice of the Chief Minister, has allocated some new portfolios to the Chief Minister and to two Ministers.

“As per a notification issued by the Chief Secretary, the portfolios of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and the departments of Personnel and Training and of Raj Bhawan Affairs have been allocated to the Chief Minister, Mr. Manohar Lal, in addition to his existing portfolios, with immediate effect,” said the statement.

Apart from this, the portfolio of elections has been allocated to the Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma while the portfolio of Art and Cultural Affairs, hitherto allocated to the Transport Minister, has now been allocated to the Education Minister Kanwar Pal, in addition to their existing portfolios.

“Thus, the Home Minister, Mr. Anil Vij, will cease to hold the portfolio of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Transport Minister, Mr. Mool Chand Sharma, will cease to hold the portfolio of Art and Cultural Affairs,” said the statement.

Last week, the State government had transferred 9 IPS officers even when Mr. Vij had mentioned his dissent against transfers of the IPS officers. Mr. Vij later stated that even though the Chief Minister has the power to overrule him, in the wake of the dissent note, the CM should have kept him in the loop before taking a final decision.

Notably, Mr. Vij had pointed fingers over the functioning of the CID and had sought an explanation from a senior officer for not responding to his queries. Earlier in the day, Mr. Vij told reporters in an informal conversation that there were no differences between him and Mr. Khattar and the issue has been resolved.