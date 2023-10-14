HamberMenu
After transfer of four officers on ECI directives, Madhya Pradesh government fills posts

On October 13, the General Administration Department of the Madhya Pradesh government issued an Order and filled the posts.

October 14, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - Bhopal

PTI

“The Madhya Pradesh government has filled the posts of two district Collectors and as many superintendents of police (SPs) in the State, which fell vacant after the officials were transferred following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) directives,” an official said.

The ECI, on October 11, ordered the transfer of several top police and administrative officers, including 25 police commissioners and superintendents of police, nine district Magistrates and four Secretaries and Special Secretaries, in the five poll-going States - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram - after finding laxity in their work.

In Madhya Pradesh, four officers were transferred following the poll panel's directives. On Friday night, the General Administration Department of the Madhya Pradesh government issued an Order and filled the posts.

“As per the Order, Karmveer Sharma, Additional Commissioner of the Higher Education Department, is now posted as district Collector of Khargone. Similarly, Bhaskar Lakshkar, Additional Secretary of the Finance Department, has been made the district Collector of Ratlam,” the official said.

“In a separate Order issued by the Home Department, Aditya Pratap Singh, Commandant, 23 Battalion, has been appointed as the SP of Jabalpur, while Asit Yadav, Commandant, 5th Battalion, has been transferred as the SP of Bhind,” another official said.

Following the directives of the ECI, Jabalpur SP Tusharkant Vidhyarthi and Bhind SP Manish Khatri were transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector Generals (AIG) at the Police Headquarters Bhopal.

“Khargone district Collector Shivraj Singh Verma and Ratlam district collector Narendra Singh Suryavanshi were also transferred and posted as Deputy Secretaries in the State Secretariat in Bhopal,” the official said. Assembly elections will be held in the State on November 17.

