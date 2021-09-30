After Surat success, AAPtakes aim at Gandhinagar

AHMEDABAD

30 September 2021 01:23 IST

Reject BJP and Cong., urges Sisodia

After tasting success in the Surat municipal elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now set its eyes on the upcoming civic body polls in Gandhinagar where the voting will take place on October 3.

The entry of AAP in the civic polls here has made the contest tripartite, giving jitters to the BJP and the Congress.

On Wednesday, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia asked the people of Gandhinagar to give his party a chance to change the face of the State capital.

Advertising

Advertising

He addressed a well attended town hall meeting and also held a roadshow appealing the citizens, mostly government employees, to vote for AAP and to reject the BJP and the Congress, which he termed as the two sides of the same coin.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Sisodia alleged that even as the voters had given a chance to the Congress in the past, the party betrayed the people’s mandate and helped the BJP capture the municipal body.

In the 2016 election, the Congress had won the municipal polls but subsequently party councillors defected to the BJP, helping the ruling party in the State to capture the civic body in the State capital.

Mr. Sisodia also slammed the BJP and the Congress for playing a fixed match in the State and appealed to the voters to make the AAP as real alternative to see ‘real developments’ in the city.