After significant dip, Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 cases rise, tally up to nearly 48,000

Pune

08 September 2021 04:04 IST

86 deaths to take the cumulative fatalities to 1,37,897. The case fatality rate remains constant at 2.12%

Maharashtra’s active cases rose slightly on Tuesday with the State reporting 3,898 new COVID-19 cases against just 3,581 recoveries as the active tally climbed incrementally to 47,926.

Meanwhile, the total cases have reached 64,93,698 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 63,04,336 with the recovery rate has dipped incrementally to 97.08%.

“Of a total 5,51,59,364 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,93,698 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 11.77%) have returned positive with more than 1.60 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported more than 800 new cases taking its total cases to 11,21,923 while eight deaths pushed the total death over 18,750. As per district authorities, the active case tally has exceeded 8,600.

Mumbai reported 349 new cases to take its case tally to 7,47,073 while the active count rose to 4,165. Two deaths took the city's death count to 16,000.

Ahmednagar reported 676 new cases and 19 deaths, taking its total cases to 3,14,382 of whom 5,331 are active. The district’s cumulative death toll rose to 6,617.

Satara reported a relatively low surge of 333 new cases and ten deaths, taking the total cases to 2,41,667 of whom 5,606 are active, while the death toll rose to 6,084.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 370 new cases and four deaths. The total case tally stands at 2,03,765 with the active cases rising to 2,708 while its total death toll reached 5,504.

Kolhapur reported 148 new cases and three deaths, taking its total case tally to 2,04,799. The active cases rose slightly to 1,159. The cumulative death toll stands at 5,811.