After salt-rice video goes viral, Ayodhya DM orders suspension of primary school principal

Inquiry also ordered into incident

The Hindu Bureau Lucknow
September 29, 2022 21:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayodhya’s District Magistrate has suspended the principal of a primary school after a video of children allegedly being served salt and boiled rice as mid-day meal at the school went viral on social media. A notice was also sent to the village head about the incident.

In the viral video, children can be seen eating boiled rice and salt while sitting on the floor. “Village head and teachers are not taking responsibility. Who is responsible then? Who will like to send their wards to such a school? Yogi Ji should also watch the video,” a person can be heard saying in the video. The video gives a tour of the premises with unclean floors, shows the menu chart of mid-day meals for each day and compares it with what has been served to the pupils. The Hindu cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video. 

“After the matter came to my knowledge, I ordered the Basic Sikhsha Adhikari (BSA) to inquire into the whole incident, prime facia ordered for the suspension of the principal and sent a notice to the village head. We will take strict action against the people responsible, who don’t follow rules and menu chart during distribution of the meals in schools,” said DM Nitish Kumar.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not the first time that such a case related to primary schools has came to the limelight from the State. In Uttar Pradesh, 8,66,361 primary schools are given roughly ₹5 per student a day for mid-day meal. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Uttar Pradesh
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app