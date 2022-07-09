After reviewing his govts working, Punjab CM wants ‘committee’ to advice his government; Congress says move to outsource Punjab’s governance

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has decided to set up a temporary committee that would give advice to the government on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration.

The decision has invited sharp criticism from the Congress party which termed the move as an attempt to outsource Punjab’s governance. It also said the proposed committee chairman may eventually end up as the de facto Chief Minister of Punjab.

A notification issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on July 6 says, “The Chief Minister of Punjab has undertaken a review of the working of government at various levels and is of the view that a body (temporary in nature) is required to tender advice to the Government of Punjab on matters of public importance pertaining to public administration. ”

“The committee shall consist of a chairman and such other members, if any, who may be required from time to time, as appointed by the government. The committee is set up on ad hoc and temporary basis and will serve during the pleasure of Punjab Chief Minister,” it added.

The notification also states, “The office of chairman and members, if any, will not be entitled for any compensation, remuneration or perks of any kind or nomenclature in respect of such appointment. The chairman and members shall not even be entitled to payments that are compensatory including reimbursements.”

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Congress’ Partap Singh Bajwa, said the move is a direct reflection of the inability of the Chief Minister to protect the interests of every Punjabi. “This pattern of the Government of Punjab handing over governance to AAP-Delhi first began with the knowledge-sharing agreement signed with the Delhi government on April 26, 2022. This has now been followed by the current issue, which authorises the back-door entry of the Government of Delhi into Chandigarh. I strongly oppose this decision and will urge the Governor to act as a guardian to protect Punjab against this notification,” he said.

Questioning the legality of the proposed advisory committee, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the move may eventually result in the committee chairman becoming the de facto Chief Minister of the State. “It amounts to creating an extra-constitutional authority without any accountability that will undermine the constitutional mandate of an elected government and its Cabinet,” he said.

He said in the past, governments set up advisory committees, but these were for specific and limited period or purpose and did not have overarching control and authority like the one being proposed.

“If an ad hoc advisory committee has to be appointed, what is the Cabinet for? Or, does AAP want to outsource governance?” he quipped, adding there are strong apprehensions among people that the elected government will be made subordinate and subservient to the proposed ‘advisory committee’, which cannot be acceptable in a constitutional democracy.