Other States

Devendra Singh Rana, Salathia join BJP day after quitting NC

Former MLA Devender Singh Rana addresses his supporters before resigning from the basic membership of the National Conference on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI
Damini Nath New Delhi 11 October 2021 12:51 IST
Updated: 11 October 2021 13:22 IST

Rana said the BJP would take the people of Jammu and Kashmir forward in the national interest.

Frmer Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) leaders Devendra Singh Rana and Surjit Singh Salathia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, a day after quitting the NC.

Addressing the media after joining the party at its headquarters here, Mr. Rana said he believed in a political narrative from Jammu for Jammu and Kashmir. To that end, he said he was in talks with political parties about the Jammu declaration and it was the BJP that was forthcoming.

“Jammu also has the right to have a political narrative for Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding that there were “some people who want to weaken the ethos of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Advertising
Advertising

He said the BJP would take the people of Jammu and Kashmir forward in the national interest.

Comments
More In National Other States
Jammu and Kashmir
Read more...