Devendra Singh Rana, Salathia join BJP day after quitting NC

Former MLA Devender Singh Rana addresses his supporters before resigning from the basic membership of the National Conference on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Frmer Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) leaders Devendra Singh Rana and Surjit Singh Salathia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, a day after quitting the NC.

Addressing the media after joining the party at its headquarters here, Mr. Rana said he believed in a political narrative from Jammu for Jammu and Kashmir. To that end, he said he was in talks with political parties about the Jammu declaration and it was the BJP that was forthcoming.

“Jammu also has the right to have a political narrative for Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding that there were “some people who want to weaken the ethos of Jammu and Kashmir”.

He said the BJP would take the people of Jammu and Kashmir forward in the national interest.


