After reports of dead fish, Goa govt. says no leaks from stranded ship

Amid reports of dead fish washing ashore at Dona Paula in Goa, the State government on Sunday denied any oil leak from stranded merchant ship Nu-Shi Nalini causing the fish deaths.

Revenue, IT, Labour and Employment Minister Jennifer Monserrate, in whose Taleigao constituency the dead fish have allegedly washed ashore, carried out an on-the-spot assessment. “I addressed the concerns of our locals on the current situation of the grounded vessel, Nu-Shi Nalini, and the way forward. The government is committed towards solving this issue at the earliest,” she said.

The minister requested the residents to bear with the government a little longer and assured them everything was being done carefully to avoid further mishaps. “The hull integrity of the ship is maintained and there has been no leakage/spillage of any of the ship’s contents,” Ms. Monserrate claimed.

The naphtha-loaded shipping tanker, which was anchored off the Mormugao port, drifted off on October 23 before running aground on sand and rock a few hundred metres off the coast near Cabo Raj Bhavan in Dona Paula.

On Saturday, local fisherfolk from Marivel beach held a meeting to decide the course of action regarding the grounded vessel, which has turned into an eyesore. Angry youths accused the authorities of failing to take them into confidence on the matter. They also decided to meet the newly sworn-in Governor Satya Pal Malik seeking a hearing of their grievances.

Efforts to empty the vessel of 2,400 metric tons of naphtha, 50 tonnes of heavy oil and 19 tonnes of diesel are currently under way.