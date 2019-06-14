After Priyanka, Scindia meets U.P. Cong. leaders

Following his party’s worst-ever drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradeh, Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday met the party’s State leaders to assess what went wrong in the elections.

Mr. Scindia, who was made in-charge of western U.P. and given the responsibility of 38 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the State, failed to ensure a single victory.

A Congress leader who attended the meeting said he spoke to the district and city unit chiefs of the organisation to find out the possible causes behind the rout.

Two days ago, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, entrusted with the task of managing polls in the remaining 42 seats in the eastern U.P., carried out a similar exercise in Raebareli, which was the only seat won by the party this time from the State.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was re-elected from Raebareli, while Congress president Rahul Gandhi, her son, lost his Amethi seat.

Brainstorming session

Ms. Vadra has asked senior U.P. Congress leaders to attend a brainstorming session in Delhi over the weekend to chart out the strategy to contest the 2022 U.P. Assembly polls.