After much flip-flopping, Udayanraje Bhosale announces BJP entry

Ending days of speculation, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP from Satara, Udayanraje Bhosale, finally announced his entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly polls.

Mr. Bhosale, a direct descendant of the Maratha warrior king Shivaji, is expected to submit his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and formally join the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP working president J.P. Nadda and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, among others in New Delhi on Saturday.

While refraining from speaking to the media over his BJP entry for the past few days, Mr. Bhosale ended the suspense on Friday by tweeting a poster announcing the decision.

It is a homecoming of sorts for the hell-raising royal, who had served as the State Revenue Minister in the BJP-Shiv Sena government between 1995 and 1999.

On Thursday, Mr. Bhosale met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s Pune residence in the presence of party leaders Dhananjay Munde and Shashikant Shinde. This led to fresh speculation that Mr. Pawar may, after all, have been successful in dissuading the MP from exiting a party already faced by several desertions.

However, Mr. Bhosale — one of only four elected NCP MPs in Maharashtra in the recently concluded general election — apparently remained firm on his decision to leave the party. He is expected to take part in the BJP’s Mahajanadesh Yatra when the outreach tour reaches Satara on September 15.

There had been much flip-flopping on part of Mr. Bhosale on his decision to join the BJP. Earlier this week, a private meeting of the MP and his supporters in Pune, where he was supposed to announce his decision, was allegedly scrapped.

One reason for the MP’s hesitation in quitting the NCP was that the BJP had apparently set conditions on his entry, demanding that he resign from his parliamentary post.

The MP, often a vocal critic of his own party, is apparently disgruntled with the factionalism within the NCP. Last week, in a last-ditch bid, the NCP had sent actor-turned-MP from Shirur, Dr. Amol Kolhe, to persuade him to change his mind. However, the meeting came a cropper.

Swabhimani Paksha chief and NCP ally Raju Shetti, too, had called on Mr. Bhosale, remarking that leaders like the MP were required for keeping a strong opposition alive in the State.

Mr. Bhosale is a tall figure in Satara district, and his defection is expected to bolster the BJP while improving its standing with the Maratha community.

No stranger to brushes with the law, Mr. Bhosale was arrested in a murder case in 1999, but was later acquitted.

Besides being with the BJP, he was also part of the Congress before allying himself with the NCP in 2009. when he was first elected to the Lok Sabha with a massive margin. He repeated this feat in 2014 and 2019.

Last month, Mr. Fadnavis, during the course of the Mahajanadesh Yatra, had said the BJP would be happy if Mr. Bhosale joined the ruling party.