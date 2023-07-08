After M.P. urination video, footage of tribal brothers being assaulted in Indore goes viral

July 08, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - RAIPUR

Days after the footage of a Madhya Pradesh resident urinating on a tribal man in Sidhi shocked the nation, another video has emerged of an assault in the State, showing a group of men brutally attacking and abusing two tribal boys.

The assault was reported at Indore’s Rau area on Friday. Police said that the incident began when a two-wheeler driven by the tribal boys, who are brothers, skidded due to the heavy rains, leading to an argument with some security guards of an upcoming township.

Brutal assault

“They took the duo to the guard room and brutally assaulted them,” a senor police officer said, adding that a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Juvenile Justice Act, and The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Man in Madhya Pradesh arrested after video allegedly shows him urinating on tribal youth

In the video that has surfaced, the boys are seen pleading with the different men, who slap them and assault them with a wooden rod and can be heard abusing them. The main accused, Sumit Chaudhary, has been arrested, and two others, Jaipal Singh Baghel and Prem Parmar, have also been rounded up.

‘BJP misrule creating hatred’

The Opposition Congress has blamed the ruling BJP government for the rising number of atrocities against tribals in the State.

“Atrocities on tribals in Madhya Pradesh have crossed all limits. There are no words to express the agony of the tribal community. After the Sidhi incident, the way in which the video of two tribal children being brutally beaten up in Rau area of ​​Indore has come to the fore,” tweeted State Congress president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath. “Has the misrule of BJP created so much hatred in the society that some people have started hating the tribal community and other underprivileged community and are crossing all limits to harass them. Strictest action should be taken in this matter. Along with this, action should also be taken against those people who are promoting such perverted mentality in the society,” he added.

Meanwhile, another video emerged from Gwalior’s Dabra on Friday in which a Muslim youth is being beaten up with slippers and fists and made to lick the sole of the feet of a member of a group that held him captive in a moving vehicle. Two accused, including one Golu Gurjar who is seen beating up the victim Mohsin Khan, have been arrested. The incident took place on June 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.