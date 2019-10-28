Other States

After Manipur, Arunachal wants to be unaffected by Naga peace deal

In this file photo, delhi based students from Nagaland stage a protest march demanding solution to the issue of Naga peace talks, and a decision on the framework agreement.

In this file photo, delhi based students from Nagaland stage a protest march demanding solution to the issue of Naga peace talks, and a decision on the framework agreement.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The Central government has been discussing with the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) as well as a rival conglomerate named Naga National Political Groups for a “final solution” by October 31

Arunachal Pradesh has echoed Manipur in demanding to be kept out of any “territorial changes” that might be incorporated in the settlement of the Naga political problem.

The Central government has been discussing with the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) as well as a rival conglomerate named Naga National Political Groups for a “final solution” by October 31, a deadline purportedly set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The proposed agreement between the Centre and the NSCN-IM should not affect Arunachal Pradesh and its people in any way. We strongly oppose any attempt to change the territorial jurisdiction of the State or any kind of administrative intervention in the State while reaching the final solution,” said Hawa Bagang, president of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU).

The union has demanded that Pema Khandu’s BJP government should make its stand on the vexed issue clear. It also asked the three MPs from Arunachal Pradesh, all its 60 legislators and political parties to come together for protecting the territorial integrity of the State.

The AAPSU’s message to Delhi is based on the NSCN-IM’s vision of Nagalim or Greater Nagaland that would entail redrawing of boundaries to bring all Naga-inhabited areas in the Northeast under one administrative umbrella.

The NSCN-IM’s map of Nagalim spreads over 1,03,473 sq km beyond the 16,527 sq km area of Nagaland. It includes much of eastern Arunachal Pradesh. The outfit, as well as rival factions, claim that these areas, primarily Changlang, Longding and Tirap districts are dominated by Nagas.

Army and police officials say members of the NSCN-IM, its rival Khaplang, Reformation and Unification factions, have been terrorising and extorting locals in these districts of Arunachal Pradesh. Naga extremists are believed to be involved in the killing of Tirong Aboh, two days before he was elected to the Khonsa West Assembly seat, and 10 others.

Mr Aboh’s wife Chakat Aboh won the seat in the October 21 by-election as an independent supported by five parties, including the BJP and the Congress.

Subscribe to The Hindu - Get 20 % off this Diwali

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Nagaland
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2019 4:52:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/after-manipur-arunachal-wants-to-be-unaffected-by-naga-peace-deal/article29812962.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY