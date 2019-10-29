After Manipur, Arunachal wants to be kept out of Naga peace deal

Arunachal Pradesh has echoed Manipur in demanding to be kept out of any “territorial changes” that might be incorporated in the settlement of the Naga political problem.

October 31 deadline

The Central government has been discussing with the Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) as well as a rival conglomerate named Naga National Political Groups for the “final solution” on the peace accord by October 31, a deadline purportedly set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The proposed agreement between the Centre and the NSCN-IM should not affect Arunachal Pradesh and its people in any way. We strongly oppose any attempt to change the territorial jurisdiction of the State or any kind of administrative intervention in the State while reaching the final solution,” said Hawa Bagang, the president of All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU).

Plea to all parties

The union has demanded that Pema Khandu-led BJP government should make its stand on the vexed issue clear. It also asked the three Members of Parliament from the State, all 60 legislators and the political parties to come together to protect the territorial integrity of Arunachal Pradesh.

The AAPSU’s message to Delhi is based on the NSCN-IM’s vision of Nagalim or Greater Nagaland that would entail redrawing of boundaries to bring all Naga-inhabited areas in the Northeast under one administrative umbrella.

The NSCN-IM’s map of Nagalim spreads over 1,03,473 sq km beyond the 16,527 sq km area of Nagaland. It includes much of eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

The outfit, as well as rival factions, claim these areas, primarily Changlang, Longding and Tirap districts are dominated by Nagas.