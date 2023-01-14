ADVERTISEMENT

After ISRO reveals Joshimath sinkage, NDMA asks departments not to share details publicly

January 14, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked the media not to portray Joshimath as a town that is literally sinking

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra

Damaged stairs leading to a residential building and a tilted room are seen in Joshimath, in Uttarakhand, on January 13, 2023 | Photo Credit: Reuters

After the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) report showed that Joshimath sank over 5cm in last 12 days, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) ordered all concerned departments — such as Wadia Institute, IIT Roorkee, CBRI, GIS Kolkata, NIDM New Delhi, IIRS Dehradun, NGRI Hyderabad and ISRO — to not interact with the media or share any data on social media.

Also Read | Reckless spree: On Joshimath sinking

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat told The Hindu that the State government had a word with ISRO and others, informing them not to to share reports that create panic among residents.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also asked the media not to portray Joshimath as a town that is literally sinking.

“We have international games, Char Dham Yatra [in the days] ahead. Let’s not create panic that Joshimath is all damaged and unsafe,” Mr. Dhami has said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joshimath, home to the monastery of Adi Sankaracharya and gateway to the Badrinath temple, is built on the deposits of an old landslide, which means the slopes can be destabilised even by slight triggers. The town is also in Zone V, denoting highest risk, in India’s seismic zonation scheme. 

Joshimath’s geological setting, together with the unplanned and rampant construction in and around the town, has resulted in land subsidence.

The ISRO report stated that a subsidence of nearly 9 cm was recorded between April-November 2022.

The central part of Joshimath town, army helipad and Narsingh Mandir — the winter seat of Lord Badrinath — have been witnessing rapid subsidence, the images released on ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre website showed. The report was later removed from the website on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US