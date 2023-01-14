After ISRO reveals Joshimath sinkage, NDMA asks departments not to share details publicly

January 14, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

After the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) report showed that Joshimath sank over 5cm in last 12 days, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) ordered all concerned departments — such as Wadia Institute, IIT Roorkee, CBRI, GIS Kolkata, NIDM New Delhi, IIRS Dehradun, NGRI Hyderabad and ISRO — to not interact with the media or share any data on social media.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat told The Hindu that the State government had a word with ISRO and others, informing them not to to share reports that create panic among residents.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also asked the media not to portray Joshimath as a town that is literally sinking.

“We have international games, Char Dham Yatra [in the days] ahead. Let’s not create panic that Joshimath is all damaged and unsafe,” Mr. Dhami has said.

Joshimath, home to the monastery of Adi Sankaracharya and gateway to the Badrinath temple, is built on the deposits of an old landslide, which means the slopes can be destabilised even by slight triggers. The town is also in Zone V, denoting highest risk, in India’s seismic zonation scheme.

Joshimath’s geological setting, together with the unplanned and rampant construction in and around the town, has resulted in land subsidence.

The ISRO report stated that a subsidence of nearly 9 cm was recorded between April-November 2022.

The central part of Joshimath town, army helipad and Narsingh Mandir — the winter seat of Lord Badrinath — have been witnessing rapid subsidence, the images released on ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre website showed. The report was later removed from the website on Friday.