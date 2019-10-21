After heated campaigns, stage set for tough contests in Maharashtra

The electioneering in the run-up to Monday’s Assembly elections has put the spotlight on several seats in Maharashtra which remained in the news for the tough fights, intense campaign and interesting political combinations. Alok Deshpande takes a look at some such contests

Vidarbha

Wani

An Assembly segment at the border of Chandrapur and Yavatmal district has turned into Vidarbha’s most high-profile battle with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray holding rallies here.

With coal reserves in Chandrapur reaching its limit, Wani is the next big thing for the miners of coal and limestone. The area is known for its good soil used in construction industry for manufacture of cement. In addition, with prohibition in Chandrapur, the entire liquor industry has shifted to Wani with increased inflow of people. The political parties have given tickets to their heavyweights in a bid to control the constituency.

2014 result - Sanjivreddy Bodkurwar (BJP)

2019 fight - Sanjivreddy Bodkurwar (BJP) vs Wamanrao Kasawar (Congress) vs Raju Umbarkar (MNS)

Savner

In adjoining Nagpur city, BJP is concentrating on Savner unlike other cities in Vidarbha. Party president Amit Shah, senior minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several ministers have held rallies in Savner in a bid to defeat sitting Congress MLA Sunil Kedar, a party heavyweight who has become an eyesore for the BJP.

Mr. Kedar, a firebrand Congress MLA from Vidarbha is fighting a spirited battle by countering BJP machinery almost single-handed. Apart from Hardik Patel, no other Congress leader from outside has held rallies here. Savner was the only one of the 12 Assembly seats in Nagpur district which the BJP could not win in 2014.

2014 result - Sunil Kedar (Congress)

2019 fight - Sunil Kedar (Congress) vs Rajeev Potdar (BJP)

Badnera

Independent MLA Ravi Rana from Badnera is known to have close relations with Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, irrespective of their parties. The husband of Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana, who contested the election as an opposition candidate but extended support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being elected, is seeking his third term in office and faces a tough battle against Shiv Sena’s Priti Band, wife of late Sanjay Band.

Sources said the BJP was planning to field Tushar Bhartiya from this seat but Mr. Rana’s contacts in Delhi derailed the plan and the seat went to the Sena. With all parties silently supporting Ms. Band, the initially easy-looking election has turned difficult for Mr. Rana.

2014 result - Ravi Rana (Ind)

2019 fight - Ravi Rana (Ind) vs Preeti Band (Sena)

Sakoli

Former BJP MP-turned-Congress leader Nana Patole is taking on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ blue eyed boy and State minister Dr. Parinay Fuke in Bhandara’s Sakoli. The fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first rally in Maharashtra here, shows the BJP’s seriousness in winning this seat.

Mr. Patole left the BJP criticising Mr. Modi’s authoritarian mode of functioning and unsuccessfully contested from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

2014 result - Rajesh Kashiwar (BJP)

2019 fight - Parinay Fuke (BJP) vs Nana Patole (Cong)

Marathawada

Parli

Traditional rivals, the Munde cousins are at war yet again, this time with much more intensity and rage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah held rallies in Parli to campaign for sitting MLA and minister Pankaja Munde. Her opponent from NCP and Leader of Opposition in Council Dhananjay Munde is leaving no stone unturned to register his first victory in Assembly elections.

The emotional outburst of both leaders a day before elections after Mr. Munde’s allegedly objectionable statement against his lady opponent followed by a notice from the State women’s commission has taken this year’s election to different level altogether.

2014 result - Pankaja Munde (BJP)

2019 fight - Pankaja Munde (BJP) Vs Dhananjay Munde (NCP)

Ausa

Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhimanyu Pawar is taking on the Congress veteran and sitting MLA Basavaraj Patil. Mr. Modi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi campaigned for their respective candidates making it a prestige issue for both the parties. This has also put CM’s prestige on stake as he negotiated this seat for his OSD from Shiv Sena.

Interestingly, the list of candidates sees two more Basavraj Patils and one more Abhimanyu Pawar contesting as independents which is likely to confuse the voters.

2014 result - Basavaraj Patil (Cong)

2019 fights - Basavaraj Patil (Cong) vs Abhimanyu Pawar (BJP)

Western Maharashtra

Kothrud

BJP’s second rank minister Chandrakant Patil shifted from Kolhapur to Pune to contest from one of the safest seats for the party. Denying a ticket to the party’s sitting MLA Medha Kulkarni led to an uproar from the Brahmin community, who were subsequently pacified.

All opposition parties have extended support to MNS candidate Kishor Shinde for whom party president Raj Thackeray campaigned extensively.

2014 result - Medha Kulkarni (BJP)

2019 fight - Chandrakant Patil (BJP) vs Kishor Shinde (MNS)

Karjat-Jamkhed

The third generation of NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s family, his grandnephew Rohit Pawar will be making his electoral debut from possibly one of the toughest seats for the party, held by the BJP for over five terms. He will take on BJP minister Ram Shinde.

Both parties have run an extensive and tiring campaign in a seemingly underdeveloped and polarised seat where NCP is promising development while BJP is asking voters to not vote for an outsider.

2014 result - Ram Shinde (BJP)

2019 fight - Ram Shinde (BJP) vs Rohit Pawar (NCP)

Mumbai + Konkan

Worli

For the first time, a member of the Thackeray family and son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray Aaditya will be contesting an election. Worli is Sena’s safest seat in the city and party believes that the young leader will be made deputy Chief Minister after BJP-Sena government is formed.

Mr. Thackeray is facing NCP’s Suresh Mane, one of the most respected Dalit ideologue in the State. Both candidates have avoided making personal allegations, however Saturday night’s seizure of ₹ 4 crore from Worli has raised eyebrows.

2014 result - Sunil Shinde (Sena)

2019 fight - Aaditya Thackeray (Sena) vs Suresh Mane (NCP)

Kankavli

Despite having an alliance across the State, the BJP and Sena are officially fighting against each other in this seat after the latter refused to support archrival and former Sena leader Narayan Rane’s son Nitesh who is contesting as BJP candidate. The Ranes have quit the Congress to join the BJP, however Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has clarified that he can never support them.

Sena’s Satish Sawant is the party candidate against Mr. Rane and Mr. Thackeray himself campaigned against the BJP, exactly a day after CM’s rally bitterly criticised the Ranes.

2014 result - Nitesh Rane (Cong)

2019 fight - Nitesh Rane (BJP) vs Satish Sawant (Sena)

North Maharashtra

Muktainagar

The seat came in for discussion after senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse, facing graft charges, was denied a ticket by the party and he initially filed the nomination as an independent. After denying him, the party has given the ticket to his daughter Rohini Khadse bringing some solace to Khadses.

With none of the opposition parties in fray, independent Chandrakant Patil is however giving a tough fight to Mr. Khadse.

2014 result - Eknath Khadse (BJP)

2019 fight - Rohini Khadse (BJP) vs Chandrakant Patil (Ind)

Akkalkuwa

In this Scheduled Tribe reserved seat, Congress MLA and legislative party leader K.C. Padvi is seeking re-election. The seat has been the party’s stronghold for years and it has not lost the seat in more than five terms. Sena’s Aamshya Padavi will take on the Congress leader.

2014 result - K C Padavi (Cong)

2019 fight - K C Padavi (Cong) vs Aamshya Padavi (Sena) Vs Kailas Vesave (AAP)